Mumbai: 30% less turnout at vaccination centres

The number of beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai dropped by 30 per cent in 24 hours. As per fresh data, 70,189 persons received jabs on Tuesday compared to 1,00,506 who were vaccinated just a day prior. Of the total vaccinated, 53,756 took jabs at civic-run centres, followed by 13,056 at private centres and 3,377 were administered vaccines at state centres.

So far, 1.32 crore citizens have been vaccinated in the city since the mass immunisation drive started in January. Of these, 85.38 lakh have taken the first dose, while 47.18 lakh have taken both doses.

Senior health officer from the civic health department attributed this drop to the ongoing festive season. “However, there is no particular reason as every alternate day the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated decreases or increases,” he said, adding that the civic body has around four lakh doses which can be utilised for the next three to four days.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:26 AM IST