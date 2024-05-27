Mumbai: 3 People Die In Separate Road Accidents In City Suburbs

Representative Image

Mumbai: Three people died in three separate road accidents in Mumbai on Sunday. The accidents took place in Vikhroli, Khar, and Powai areas of Mumbai, police said.

About the Accidents

In the first incident at Khar, a youth (27) riding a bike died after being hit by a speeding car at Neelam Foodland Junction in the Khar area of Mumbai. The deceased rider has been identified as Virendra Singh, police said.

The accused, identified as Pramila Khumbachandani, was arrested by Khar police after registering a case under Section 279 (rash driving), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Virendra was taken to the nearest government hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

In another incident, a mini truck hit a bike in the Vikhroli area of Mumbai, killing a 29-year-old in the accident. The Vikhroli police registered a case against Baliram Chhotulal Yadav under sections 279, 304 A, and other sections of the IPC and arrested him.

In the third incident, a bike collided with a dumper truck at the Powai Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road in Mumbai. The two-wheeler rider, identified as Atul Kharose died in the accident. The Powai police registered a case against the driver of the dumper truck, Ramzan Nadaf, and arrested him.

A Similar Case

Earlier on Sunday, an elderly woman died after she was hit by a speeding car allegedly being driven by a doctor at Sion Hospital in central Mumbai.

The deceased has been identified as Zubaida Sheikh. She was suffering from diabetes and was admitted to Sion Hospital for the last two weeks. She was discharged from the hospital just a week ago and started visiting for follow-up.