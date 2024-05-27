 Mumbai: 3 People Die In Separate Road Accidents In City Suburbs
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 3 People Die In Separate Road Accidents In City Suburbs

Mumbai: 3 People Die In Separate Road Accidents In City Suburbs

These 3 accidents claimed the lives of 3 individuals: Virendra Singh (27) in Vikhroli, a 29-year-old in Khar, and Atul Kharose in Powai.

ANIUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: Three people died in three separate road accidents in Mumbai on Sunday. The accidents took place in Vikhroli, Khar, and Powai areas of Mumbai, police said.

About the Accidents

In the first incident at Khar, a youth (27) riding a bike died after being hit by a speeding car at Neelam Foodland Junction in the Khar area of Mumbai. The deceased rider has been identified as Virendra Singh, police said.

The accused, identified as Pramila Khumbachandani, was arrested by Khar police after registering a case under Section 279 (rash driving), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Virendra was taken to the nearest government hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Cash Bail Of Mere ₹20k For Accused In Fatal Sion Hospital Accident; CCTV Video Surfaces
article-image

In another incident, a mini truck hit a bike in the Vikhroli area of Mumbai, killing a 29-year-old in the accident. The Vikhroli police registered a case against Baliram Chhotulal Yadav under sections 279, 304 A, and other sections of the IPC and arrested him.

In the third incident, a bike collided with a dumper truck at the Powai Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road in Mumbai. The two-wheeler rider, identified as Atul Kharose died in the accident. The Powai police registered a case against the driver of the dumper truck, Ramzan Nadaf, and arrested him.

Read Also
Mumbai: HOD Of Sion Hospital Arrested For Causing Fatal Accident Killing Senior Citizen Patient
article-image

A Similar Case

Earlier on Sunday, an elderly woman died after she was hit by a speeding car allegedly being driven by a doctor at Sion Hospital in central Mumbai.
The deceased has been identified as Zubaida Sheikh. She was suffering from diabetes and was admitted to Sion Hospital for the last two weeks. She was discharged from the hospital just a week ago and started visiting for follow-up. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 3 People Die In Separate Road Accidents In City Suburbs

Mumbai: 3 People Die In Separate Road Accidents In City Suburbs

Mumbai Accident: Multiple Vehicle Pileup Near Wadala Disrupts South-Bound Traffic On Eastern...

Mumbai Accident: Multiple Vehicle Pileup Near Wadala Disrupts South-Bound Traffic On Eastern...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies & Gusty Winds; IMD Predicts Light Rainfall

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies & Gusty Winds; IMD Predicts Light Rainfall

Mumbai: J W Marriott Ordered To Pay ₹1 Lakh As Compensation To Woman After Chandelier Crashes &...

Mumbai: J W Marriott Ordered To Pay ₹1 Lakh As Compensation To Woman After Chandelier Crashes &...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Pets Are Considered A Part Of The Family,' Says Expert

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Pets Are Considered A Part Of The Family,' Says Expert