Mumbai: 3 men held for stealing tempos filled LPG cylinders, arrested

Mumbai, July 10: A gang of three persons, who stole a tempo with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders and sold the cylinders at inflated price, was arrested by NM Joshi Marg police station.

The arrest of the three persons, identified as Parshuram Shukram Bishnoi alias Dara alias Sunil (26), Dilip Pandare (33) and Anil Yadav (34) also brought to light of another case where they had stolen a tempo with LPG cylinders at Tardeo.

NM Joshi Marg police officials said that a case of theft was registered on June 24 after 33-year-old Mangilal Siyaz gave a complaint claiming that his tempo with 20 LPG cylinder was stolen. A probe was launched and the accused were arrested from the residence in Mankhurd, Chembur and Ghatkopar.

The accused told police officials that they used to sell the gas cylinders at an inflated price to people in Chembur and Ghatkopar, or would give it to their friends at a discount. The accused were arrested based on CCTV footage and technical intelligence, said NM Joshi Marg police officials who recovered 28 LPG cylinder and two stolen vehicles from the accused.

“All the three were arrested on July 6 and were remanded in police custody till July 10," said Pratap Bhosle, senior police inspector, NM Joshi police station. NM Joshi Marg police said that Bishnoi who hails from Rajasthan was earlier working with a gas agency and new how to operate a tempo, and how LPG could be sold in black market, added Bhosle.

An offence was registered with Tardeo police station last month, where a tempo with 11 LPG cylinders was robbed.