Jhabua: Villagers protest theft of garlic, soyabean in Petlawad, demand police action

Petlawad (Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh): Block Congress Committee president Bharat Sharma and villagers on Saturday raised protest against theft of garlic, kalonji (onion seeds) and soyabean from the gowdown of local resident Abid Mansoori by Kanjars here.

They demanded police action as Kanjars extort money every day. “Kanjars have become audacious in absence of police action,” Sharma said. The residents met police station incharge Nanakram Patel who reached the spot.

They asked him to arrest accused immediately and recover stolen produce. They also demanded to resume night patrol and deploy more police force in Petlawad.

Those present on the occasion included deputy sarpanch of Petlawad village Aziz Mansoori, Bala Ram Sharma, Ravindra and farmers. The police assured to take action in the matter.