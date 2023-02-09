Mumbai: 3-day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav to begin on Feb 11 | Twitter

Mumbai: The Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2023 (RSM) event, organised by the Union Ministry of Culture, will be held at Azad Maidan from Feb 11 to 19 to promote national integration through arts and culture. Every year, the ministry hosts the RSM in various states. It was held in Madhya Pradesh in 2019, and in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2022.

Guv to inaugurate RSM

The mahotsav will be inaugurated on Feb 11 by governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, accompanied by the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region Arjun Ram Meghiwal, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Around 350 folk and tribal artists from across India will take part in the festival. About 300 local folk artists, some transgender, specially-abled artistes, well-known classical performers and Bollywood personalities will share the stage. There will be also stalls selling handloom products and other goods, along with a painting exhibition by the JJ School of Arts.

Vocalist Mohit Chauhan will perform the opening act as he completes 25 years in Bollywood, while the final act will be performed by renowned singer Nitin Mukesh who will be offering a tribute to his father Mukesh – a prominent Bollywood vocalist – on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary.

Dr Deepak Khirwadkar, Director of the South Zone Cultural Centre, revealed that the total cost of organising the event will be more than Rs14-15 crore.

