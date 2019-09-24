Mumbai: 3 arrested for gang rape of 7-year-old Kalyan girl

Thane: Kalyan’s Bazarpeth police last week arrested three persons for the gang rape of a seven-year-old girl in Kalyan West. The arrested three accused have been identified as Vikram Purohit (19), who is a bag shop-owner, Navin Jasuja (24) who runs a cloth centre and Ajay Dohare (34) who runs a catering business in Kalyan city.

The victim is class two student studying in a Kalyan-based school.According to the police, the child in her complaint said she was waiting for her private auto but it was delayed.

The three accused were seated at a nearby school. They saw her alone and approached her on the pretext of giving her chocolates. They took her to a nearby school, and in an empty building they raped her. Police said from July to August, they repeatedly raped her.

The survivor’s grandmother observed that her behaviour and body responses was different. Following which, she narrated the entire incident when the grandmother spoke with her.

Later, she along with parents approached the police station on Friday and booked a case under section 376(D) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

Police inspector Dilip Phulpagare, Bazarpeth police station said, “The accused were produced before the court and remanded in police custody till September 24.”