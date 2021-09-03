Mumbai: 27-year-old man held for sodomising minor for last 2 years in Kurla

Mumbai: The Kurla police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly sodomising a minor boy from last two years. The accused identified as Danish Ali Shaikh, allegedly threatened the 14-year-old boy with dire consequences if he disclosed it to anyone, said police.

The incident came to light on Monday when the victim's father found Shaikh beating his son, when he tried to rescue him Shaikh attacked him as well. Only after few passerby intervened, Shaikh left from the spot.

Later father took his son in confidence and asked him about Shaikh and the reason for which he had became so hyper, it was then the minor narrated his ordeal and said that Shaikh had been sexually assaulting him from last two year. He also sexually assaulted him at knife point, said the minor.

The family then took the boy to Kurla police station and lodged their complaint. Soon after the offence was registered we arrested the accused, he was produced before the court which granted him police custody, said an officer from Kurla police station.



Shaikh has been charged under section 376 (rape) 377 (unnatural sex), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act and arrested the accused, said police.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 09:36 PM IST