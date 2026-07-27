Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Firm Executive Arrested After Reverse SUV Crash Injures Constable At Khar Drunk-Driving Checkpoint | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 27-year-old city-based firm executive was arrested after allegedly driving his SUV at high speed in reverse to evade a drunk-driving checkpoint on Linking Road in Khar (West) and crashing into a police patrolling motorcycle, injuring a constable in the early hours of Friday.



The police said that the accused, identified as Siddharth Mahalingam, a resident of Chandivli. The incident occurred around 2 am near a traffic naka-bandi set up to check motorists for drunk driving.



Police said Mahalingam allegedly attempted to escape after spotting the checkpoint by reversing his SUV at high speed despite vehicles approaching from the same direction. The vehicle rammed into the police motorcycle ridden by constable Ashok Borude, 44, who was on night patrol about 25 metres away from the checkpoint.





Borude suffered injuries to his face after the impact allegedly caused his lower jaw to get lodged in the SUV's rear windshield. He received 12 stitches on his lower jaw and three on his forehead before being discharged from hospital. Doctors have advised him to take 10 days' rest.



"I had stopped my department motorcycle after noticing the SUV coming towards me in reverse. Despite wearing a helmet, my lower jaw got stuck in the rear glass after the collision. Fortunately, I managed to move aside and avoided being hit by vehicles approaching from behind," Borude said in the complaint.



A breath analyser test conducted after the incident found Mahalingam's blood alcohol level at 166.8 ug/100 ml, well above the permissible limit. Police have booked him under BNS Sections 110 (attempt to culpable homicide), 125(a), 281 and 324(4), along with Sections 184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act. He has been remanded to judicial custody, police said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/