Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attack Case: Court Defers Plea For In-Absentia Trial Of 6 Absconding Accused Until September 30

The Mumbai court is awaiting the Ministry of Home Affairs’ response on serving proclamation orders to six accused based in Pakistan | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 17, 2026: The plea to conduct trial against the absconding accused—alleged conspirators of the 26/11 terror attack case—is deferred as the prosecution sought more time to serve the proclamation order to them, as it is pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Proclamation Notice For Six Accused

The prosecution had in June obtained a fresh proclamation notice against Hafeez Saeed, Zaki ur Rehman, Sajid Mir, Major Pasha, Abu Alqama and Asim alias Abu Qahafa, to prosecute them before the Sessions Court, Mumbai, in their absence, if they fail to appear.

Followed by this, the Mumbai police wrote to the Home Ministry to serve the copy of the proclamation order to the wanted accused through Interpol, as all of them are said to be residing in Pakistan.

Prosecution Seeks More Time

On Thursday, the prosecution submitted a report before the court stating that they are still awaiting a response from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Hence, it sought time till September 30. The court allowed it and the hearing on the prosecution's plea is now adjourned.

Trial In Absentia Under New Law

As per the new criminal law, the prosecution can begin the trial against the absconding accused if they fail to appear before the court even after being declared as proclaimed offenders.

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After the procedural compliance, the court may order to proceed for the trial against the accused in absentia, concluding that they have voluntarily waived their right of physical appearance. The court can later appoint a lawyer from the legal aid cell to represent them.

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