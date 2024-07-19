Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man Held For Stealing Silver Crown After Bowing Before Deity At Vitthal Temple In Borivali East | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Kasturba Police arrested Ghanshaym Varma, 26, for allegedly stealing a silver crown from the Vitthal temple located on Road No. 5, Borivali East. A video that went viral on social media shows Varma with a bag entering the sanctum sanctorum. The theft occurred on July 10, and Varma was arrested the same day. He has since been released on bail. Originally from Rajasthan, Varma came to Mumbai in search of a job but is currently unemployed. He resides in Kandivali West.

According to the police, the Vitthal temple located at Road No. 5, Borivali East, is visited daily by several devotees who come for prayers. On July 10, around 5 pm, Varma entered the temple, first offering prayers with folded hands before allegedly removing a silver crown from the head of Vitthal's statue and placing it into his bag before quickly leaving. The crown, weighing 350 grams and valued at Rs.1500, was captured in the CCTV footage and subsequently went viral.

Following the incident, the Kasturba Police registered a case against Varma under Section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation, or place of worship) of the Indian Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Varma was arrested the same day and produced before the court, which released him on bail.