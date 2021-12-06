Mumbai: 26-year-old man held for killing live-in partner in Andheri

The D N Nagar police on early Monday morning arrested a man for allegedly killing his 25-year-old live-in partner, the accused identified as Hassan Pathan (26) allegedly slit his partner Neha Gupta's throat following an argument, said police.

According to the police, Gupta works as a caretaker while Pathan is indulged in carpentry, both have been staying together for the last couple of months at an area called Gaondevi Dongar in Andheri West.

On Sunday night, an argument broke out between the two over a petty issue, the argument turned ugly when Pathan took a kitchen knife and attacked Gupta. In a fit of rage, he slit his throat.

Gupta was rushed to the Cooper hospital, however, she could not be saved and died of access blood loss.

The hospital authority alerted the police who later nabbed Pathan. He has been arrested on the charges of murder, he was produced before the court on Monday which remanded his police custody, said police.

