Mumbai: 26-year-old killed after concrete mixer truck rams into him

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man died on Sunday morning after a concrete mixer truck rammed into him near the Sion Hospital area.

As per the Sion Police, the incident happened near gate number 7 of the Sion Hospital, when the victim, identified as Ibrahim Mohammad Shaikh, was trying to cross the road. Subsequently, the vehicle was approaching from the other side. The victim came below the vehicle's behind tires and he died on spot.

Shaikh was a resident of Marol in Andheri.

"As per the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in the spot, the victim was normally walking towards the direction the vehicle was approaching. But given the curve of the road, the driver did not notice, and eventually the accident took place. It is a case of negligence," said a police officer at Sion police station.

The driver is identified as Yunus Salim Shaikh, 39. A resident of Matunga Labour Camp, who was later arrested by the police. A case is registered against Shaikh under relevant sections including 279 (rash driving), 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.