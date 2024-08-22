Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection Rates | Representational Image

Mumbai: The statistics of the Mumbai police have revealed that 2,584 cases of crimes against women were registered in Mumbai alone from January till May this year. While 232 were cases of rape of minors, 262 were of molestation of minors and a dozen cases of minors being eve-teased. Of these, 2,305 were detected.

In this period, 507 cases of kidnapping of minors were registered, of which 442 were detected. Out of 232 cases of rape of minors 220 were detected, 254 out of 262 cases of molestation of minors were detected, and all eve-teasing cases were detected.

Analysis of cases of crimes against women revealed that 165 cases of rape were registered, of which 137 were detected. Out of 977 cases of outraging modesty of women, 898 cases were detected. Total 291 cases of indecency towards women were registered, of which 263 cases were detected.

The statistics also revealed that five cases of dowry related deaths and four cases of dowry related suicides and 192 cases of dowry related mental and physical harassment cases were registered in the city.