 Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection Rates
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection Rates

Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection Rates

The statistics of the Mumbai police have revealed that 2,584 cases of crimes against women were registered in Mumbai alone from January till May this year. While 232 were cases of rape of minors, 262 were of molestation of minors and a dozen cases of minors being eve-teased.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 01:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection Rates | Representational Image

Mumbai: The statistics of the Mumbai police have revealed that 2,584 cases of crimes against women were registered in Mumbai alone from January till May this year. While 232 were cases of rape of minors, 262 were of molestation of minors and a dozen cases of minors being eve-teased. Of these, 2,305 were detected.

In this period, 507 cases of kidnapping of minors were registered, of which 442 were detected. Out of 232 cases of rape of minors 220 were detected, 254 out of 262 cases of molestation of minors were detected, and all eve-teasing cases were detected.

Analysis of cases of crimes against women revealed that 165 cases of rape were registered, of which 137 were detected. Out of 977 cases of outraging modesty of women, 898 cases were detected. Total 291 cases of indecency towards women were registered, of which 263 cases were detected.

Read Also
Badlapur Sexual Assault: MVA Calls For Maharashtra Bandh On August 24; Announces Sanjay Raut (Video)
article-image

The statistics also revealed that five cases of dowry related deaths and four cases of dowry related suicides and 192 cases of dowry related mental and physical harassment cases were registered in the city.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Highlights Basic Probe Tenets Usually Not Followed In Crime Against Women In Public Disrobing Case
Bombay HC Highlights Basic Probe Tenets Usually Not Followed In Crime Against Women In Public Disrobing Case
Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Thief Arrested For Stealing Silver Worth ₹13,000 From Police Quarters In Mahim
Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Thief Arrested For Stealing Silver Worth ₹13,000 From Police Quarters In Mahim
Mumbai 1993 Bomb Blast Case: Special TADA Court Orders Enhanced Protection For Approver Ahead Of Third Trial Round
Mumbai 1993 Bomb Blast Case: Special TADA Court Orders Enhanced Protection For Approver Ahead Of Third Trial Round
Mumbai: Vakola Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl Thrice, Took Her To Gujarat After Befriending Her On Instagram
Mumbai: Vakola Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl Thrice, Took Her To Gujarat After Befriending Her On Instagram

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection...

Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection...

Bombay HC Highlights Basic Probe Tenets Usually Not Followed In Crime Against Women In Public...

Bombay HC Highlights Basic Probe Tenets Usually Not Followed In Crime Against Women In Public...

Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Thief Arrested For Stealing Silver Worth ₹13,000 From Police Quarters In Mahim

Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Thief Arrested For Stealing Silver Worth ₹13,000 From Police Quarters In Mahim

Mumbai 1993 Bomb Blast Case: Special TADA Court Orders Enhanced Protection For Approver Ahead Of...

Mumbai 1993 Bomb Blast Case: Special TADA Court Orders Enhanced Protection For Approver Ahead Of...

Mumbai: Vakola Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl Thrice, Took Her To...

Mumbai: Vakola Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl Thrice, Took Her To...