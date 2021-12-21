Mumbai: 25-year-old woman with mental health issues raped at CSMT, was missing for 8 days

A 25-year-old woman suffering from mental health issues was raped at CSMT by a stranger earlier this month. The woman, who was missing for eight days before she could be traced, was raped allegedly inside a shanty. The GRP have registered an offence and investigation is underway, the police said.

The rape was established during a medical examination which was conducted after she was found loitering at the terminus on December 6. Her mother, who is the complainant in the case, said her daughter was raped inside a hut-like structure at the far end of platform number 18.

After the case was registered, a forensic team conducted a panchnama of the hut, the police said.

The victim, a resident of Ulhasnagar, had gone missing on November 27 and boarded a train to CSMT.

She was seen alighting the train the same day and seen in the CCTV footage outside the Terminus while walking towards Colaba. However, there was no sign of her when she entered the slums, the police said.

Then she was seen at CSMT only on December 6 and in the next couple of minutes her brother, who had been looking for her at the terminus, found her.

When she left her house, she was wearing a Punjabi dress, but when she was found in jeans and t-shirt. After scrutinising CCTV footage, it was revealed that she boarded the train from Belapur on December 6; however, there are no leads where she was for eight days, the police said.

She was taken to a hospital, where in the medical examination the doctors found injuries to her private parts, and alerted the police.

On the complaint of her mother, an offence of rape was registered at Ulhasnagar police station.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 08:09 AM IST