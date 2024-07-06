Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Construction Worker Injured In Santacruz Gas Cylinder Blast After Fire Breaks Out In Shanty

Mumbai: A 25-year-old construction worker was injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded following a fire at a shanty in the Santacruz west area here on Saturday morning, police said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred at Ambewadi locality on Golibar Road, an official said.

"A fire broke out in a shanty meant for workers at a construction site. Those present there started dousing flames, but a cylinder exploded suddenly," he said.

A construction worker suffered injuries in the mishap, he added.

On being alerted, a water tanker and an ambulance were rushed to the spot. The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital, the official said.