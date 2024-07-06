 Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Construction Worker Injured In Santacruz Gas Cylinder Blast After Fire Breaks Out In Shanty
PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Mumbai: A 25-year-old construction worker was injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded following a fire at a shanty in the Santacruz west area here on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Ambewadi locality on Golibar Road, an official said.

"A fire broke out in a shanty meant for workers at a construction site. Those present there started dousing flames, but a cylinder exploded suddenly," he said.

A construction worker suffered injuries in the mishap, he added.

On being alerted, a water tanker and an ambulance were rushed to the spot. The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital, the official said.

