Mumbai Video: Car Catches Fire On Gokhale Bridge In Andheri East; 'Vehicle Movement Affected', Say Traffic Police

Mumbai: A car caught fire while on the Gokhale bridge in Telli Galli of Andheri East in Mumbai. As the blaze has not been brought under control yet, traffic movement has been affected on Gokhale Bridge and Sahar area of Andheri. Mumbai traffic police department took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "Traffic Movement is Slow at Gokhale Bridge, Sahar Due To Car Fire. " The visuals of the fire have surfaced on social media. Thick plumes of smoke were seem billowing from the blaze.

कारला आग लागल्यामुळे गोखले पुलावर जाणारी वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरु आहे. #MTPTrafficUpdates

Traffic Movement is Slow at Gokhale Bridge, Sahar Due To Car Fire.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 26, 2024

Work is underway to bring the flames under control. Meanwhile traffic is slow moving on the bridge. Commuters are suggested to opt for alternate routes like Andheri Subway, Captain Gore flyover Irla. No reports of injuries or casualties have been confirmed yet. The cause of fire is still being ascertained.

This is breaking news. Further details awaited