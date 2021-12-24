Mumbai: 25-year-old arrested for killing man over past rivalry

The Wadala Truck Terminal police have arrested a 25-year-old man for killing a man over a past rivalry. The police said the arrested accused is identified as Haiyder Shaikh, a resident of Wadala east.

According to the statement given by the complainant Mohammed Aslam Shaikh (40), the incident took place on December 22 at 10:45 pm. The deceased Akram Shaikh (25), brother of the complainant, was attacked near Channagalli, SP road, Wadala east.

"The accused Haiyder attacked him with a sharp weapon. Akram was attacked neck, throat and ears and suffered serious injuries. Akram was shifted to a civic hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," said a police officer from Wadala TT police station.

The Wadala TT police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian penal code.

"We have arrested the accused Haiyder the same night who is in police custody. The accused had a fight with the victims a year ago over some issue and to take revenge, he attacked him recently" said Anant Dhandore, Senior police inspector, Wadala TT police station.

The police said the accused Haiyder had a record of two theft and two assault cases. Further investigating in the case is going on.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 06:43 PM IST