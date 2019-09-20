Mumbai: 24,000 affordable homes to be built under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna in Vasai

Recently, Konkan Board of MHADA granted an approval to provide around 24,000 homes in Vasai for Economically weaker Section and low income group in Vasai. The project will be carried out under Public Private Partnership.
An FSI of a land spread in 125 acre in Vasai will be granted to a private developer where the homes will be constructed. According to a DNA report, over 50,000 homes will be constructed. Wherein, 50% would be as per MHADA's guidelines. Out of these 50% homes, 35% will be given to Economically Weaker Section and reaming 15% will be for Lower Income Group.
These homes will be given to the people under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna. If homes are remaining, MHADA shall carry out a lottery to dispose these homes under the PMAY scheme. DNA has confirmed this information from Madhavv Kusekar, the Chief Officer of Konkan Board who asserted that the development project report has been approved for this particular project.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)