Mumbai: 24-year-old labourer falls to death from 11th floor

Bhayandar: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old labourer died after falling off the eleventh floor of an under construction high rise in Mira Road on Sunday afternoon. The partners of the construction firm, the contractor and the site supervisor have been booked for negligence causing death, police said. However no arrests have been made so far. The incident has once again brought to the fore the gross negligence and lackadaisical attitude on the part of builders in not ensuring the safety of workers who work on the high-rises.

According to the police, the mishap was reported from Gaurav Woods, a high rise tower being constructed by Ravi Developers in the Unique Garden area of Mira Road (E). The deceased identified as Julfikar Sohidul Rehman (24), apparently lost balance while working on the scaffoldings and came crashing on the ground from the eleventh floor. It is alleged that the deceased was not wearing a safety belt which is mandatory for every labourer working on high-rises, nor was there safety nets at the spot where he fell. Apart from suffering multiple fracture, Julfikar who sustained severe head and other injuries succumbed at a private hospital.

Following a vociferous protest launched by the kin of the deceased, the Mira Road police registered a FIR against partners of Ravi Group, the contractor and site supervisor under sections 304 (a), 336, 337, 338 and 288 of the IPC. “An FIR has been registered. We are into the process of conducting a detailed probe into the case. Those found to be responsible for negligence will not be spared,” said Deputy SP Shantaram Valvi. The construction firm which has a history of causing such incidents has been earlier booked for similar crimes. The deceased who is a native a West Bengal is survived by his wife and