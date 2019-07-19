Mumbai: 236 IDOL students score a zero

Mumbai: As many as 236 students of the First Year Bachelor of Arts (FYBA) of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) of the Mumbai University (MU) have scored a zero.

The students blamed the university, claiming there is some error in the assessment of their answersheets, while the university asked them to apply for a reevaluation.

Over 5,090 students applied for the FYBA exam this year at IDOL. Of them, 213 scored zero a in a subject, 18 students in two subjects, 4 in three subjects and 1 has scored a zero in four subjects. Their scores give them a shock, as they had answered the paper’s all questions.

A student said, “How can so many of us score a zero even though we had attempted all the questions of the said papers? Some of us have scored a zero in two or three subjects. There is some error in correcting answersheets.”

The students council members claimed the university should rectify the mistake to ensure the students don’t suffer unnecessarily. A senior member, said, “Students should not be failed if there has been an error from the university. The university should recheck and rectify the error.”

The university officials asked the students to apply for a reevaluation, saying they would expedite their recheck and results.

Vinod Malale, the IDOL public relations officer, said, “We have checked and have found out, students have not got zero marks in all the subjects. No student has got a zero in English.

If they are not satisfied with their result, they can apply for a reevaluation and photocopy of their answer-sheets. We will expedite the process of reevaluation and declare results on priority.”