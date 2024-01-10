Mumbai: 23% Work Of Quadrupling Work On Virar-Dahanu Road Rail Completed As MRVC Overcomes Hurdles |

The quadrupling work on the Virar-Dahanu Road section of the Western Railway has achieved nearly one-fourth completion. The ongoing project, which aims to segregate suburban and long-distance train operations, is poised to transform the existing two-track system. The current Virar-Dahanu section comprises only two tracks accommodating both suburban and long-distance trains. As of December 2023, the project has surged ahead, achieving a noteworthy 23% completion of its ambitious goals.

The Virar-Dahanu Road quadrupling project

The Virar-Dahanu Road quadrupling project, led by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), is a crucial initiative addressing the increasing demands of the Virar-Dahanu section. The MRVC aims to complete the project by December 2026.

"Overcoming a significant hurdle, the project has successfully acquired 100% of the required land, including private, government, and forest lands. Clearances for forest land have been obtained, ensuring smooth progression," stated Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer of MRVC.

The foundational groundwork has been laid with the approval of the project's detailed estimate, setting the stage for subsequent phases.

Environmental and Social Impact Assessments are underway

"Approval for all 31 project sheets, 2 important bridges, 16 major bridges, and 67 minor bridges has been secured. Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESPs) are well underway, underscoring the project's commitment to sustainable development," he added.

Crucially, the project received approval from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for working permission on their land, marking a significant step forward.

Contracts for important bridges and earthwork have been awarded, showcasing tangible progress on key structures like bridge number 92 and 93 located between Vaitarna and Saphale stations.

Construction activities underway at various stations

Construction activities at various stations, including Virar, Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Dahanu Road, and Umroli, are well underway. This includes station buildings, service buildings, staff quarters, and platforms.

The removal of infringement at various locations, including the Vangaon-Boisar section at Bridge No. 137, has been successfully completed, demonstrating the project's commitment to overcoming challenges.

"With a target completion date set for December 2026, the project is on track to significantly expand rail infrastructure in the region. MRVC's dedicated execution ensures that this development will not only meet the growing demands of commuters but also contribute to the economic advancement of the region," said an official of MRVC.

Point-wise details

Sanctioned Cost: Rs 3578.00 crore

Cumulative expenditure up to December 2023: Rs 825.27 crore

Hundred percent land acquisition completed

Progress: 23% as of December 2023

Targeted date of completion: December 2026