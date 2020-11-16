Mumbai: 22-year-old woman alleges rape by three men at Andheri hotel

The Sahar police are looking for three men accused of raping a 22-year-old woman at a hotel in Andheri. The accused allegedly spiked the victim's drink and then raped her, said the woman in a statement to the police.

According to the police, the accused and victim knew each other. On November 8, the woman was called for a party in Hotel Garden Creek in Andheri. The accused, identified as Avinash Pangekar, 28, had organised a party as he was getting married. For the party, two of Pangekar's friends-- Tejas and Shishir -- were also present along with another one of victim's female friend.

They consumed drinks together she stayed at the hotel while her female friend left, police said. In her statement, the woman said that the accused spiked her drink and raped her. On Sunday, the victim approached Byculla police, which registered a First Information Report (FIR) under section 376 (rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

"The case was registered at Byculla police station and transferred to us as zero FIR, we will take another statement of the victim and will add or change the sections if required," said an officer from Sahar police station.