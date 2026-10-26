Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit By Local Train At Bhandup, Dragged For 15-20 Mins

Local train services on Mumbai's main line were severely disrupted on Monday. | Salman Ansari/Free Press Journal

A 21-year-old man was killed on Monday after he was hit by a suburban train at the Bhandup railway station while he was trying to cross the railway tracks.

The man who died has been identified as Sahil Thite, a resident of the Amar Nagar area in Mulund Colony. Pravin Padavi, senior police inspector at Kurla Railway Police, said the accident occurred at 5.39 pm when Thite was crossing the tracks from platform number 4 to platform number 2.

Thite was hit by an air-conditioned local train near platform number 3.

Train Disruptions

The death took place on a day when local train services on the Central Railway’s main line were severely disrupted due to a fire in a relay room at Kanjurmarg and a wire hanging from overhead equipment between the Mulund and Thane stations.

However, Pravin Padavi, senior police inspector at Kurla Railway Police, claimed that the death had no connection to the train disruption on the main line.

#WATCH | Mumbai CR Services Disrupted: Visuals From CSMTReported by @vssalman007 #MumbaiNews #MumbaiLocal #CSMT #LocalTrainUpdate https://t.co/ukCtAFNUUz — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 26, 2026

“He was in a hurry to get from platform number 4 to platform number 2," the police official said. "Therefore, he crossed the tracks and was hit by a train on platform number 3. It was a regular trespassing-related death. We have checked the CCTV footage."

Man Dragged For 15-20 Mins

Preliminary information suggests that the man was dragged for around 15–20 minutes after being hit.

Railway police and officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Thite was taken to Agarwal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the railway police said.

The Government Railway Police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the matter.