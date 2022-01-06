Mumbai: 21 more employees of BEST test positive for Covid-19, tally reaches 87

Twenty one more bus workers of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19. A public relation officer (PRO) of BEST said that a total of 22 workers have been discharged so far.

With 21 more cases, the tally has reached to 87.

Yesterday, 60 bus employees had tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 15,166 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest-ever daily count so far, and three deaths. But almost 87 per cent of new patients were asymptomatic, they added.

The daily cases rose by 4,306 from a day ago.

The city's overall coronavirus infection count jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin. At 15,166, the country's financial capital recorded its all-time high daily rise in the cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, the city had logged 10,860 cases and two deaths. So the latest infection count reflected a jump of 4,306 cases, or 39.65 per cent.

Earlier, Mumbai had logged the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, 2021, during the second wave. For the second day in a row, the metropolis reported COVID-19 cases in five digits.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases rose to 0.78 per cent for the period between December 29, 2021 to January 4, 2022, while the caseload doubling rate slipped to 78 days. As many as 60,014 COVID-19 tests, the highest to date, were conducted in Mumbai, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted to 1,39,24,608, BMC officials said.

The number of sealed buildings increased to 462 , while the number of containment zones in slums and chawls is 20.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 06:01 PM IST