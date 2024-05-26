Mumbai 2024 Monsoon Tracker: Maximum City To Witness Arrival Of Rains On This Date; Check Details | PTI

Mumbai: The mega city is anticipated to witness the arrival of the southwest monsoon around June 10-11, according to a report in News18 quoting the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This timeline aligns with the usual arrival date for the monsoon in Mumbai. Sunil Kamble, the director of the IMD in Mumbai, confirmed that the southwest monsoon has already reached the Andaman Islands and is expected to arrive in Kerala by May 31.

Mumbai To Witness Monsoon By June 10-11

Kamble indicated that the monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai between June 10 and 11. However, the exact date will be announced after monitoring the monsoon's progress in Kerala at the end of May. “While there could be some difference by 3 – 4 days, currently, we are expecting the monsoon to arrive on schedule,” Kamble told the Indian Express.

Meteorologists and weather experts have suggested that pre-monsoon showers might begin in the state at the end of May. The official date for the monsoon's arrival in Mumbai is June 11. However, in 2023, the monsoon was delayed by nearly two weeks due to Cyclone Biparjoy.

Light Rains Expected In June's First Week

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather Services mentioned that pre-monsoon activity is expected to start in Mumbai at the end of May. "In the first week of June, isolated pockets may receive light rain which will later intensify as the southwest monsoon ushers in," Palawat stated in a conversation with the Indian Express.

Currently, Mumbai is experiencing hot and humid conditions, with maximum temperatures soaring to nearly 35 degrees Celsius. IMD scientists predict that the high humidity levels will persist for the next two to three days at a minimum.