Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Youth Dies In SCLR Bridge Accident After Scooter Hits Footpath While Overtaking Car | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 20-year-old youth died in a road accident on the SCLR Bridge on the night of October 7 after allegedly losing control of his two-wheeler while attempting to overtake a car. The accident occurred when the scooter reportedly scraped against the roadside footpath, throwing the rider onto the road and leaving him with fatal head injuries.

Deceased Identified As Kurla West Resident Sunny Shelar

The deceased has been identified as Sunny Ganpat Shelar, 20, a resident of HDIL, Building No. 20, Kurla West. Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act, and further investigation is underway.

According to the FIR, Police Sub-Inspector Rohit Nanasaheb Jadhav, attached to the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station, was on night duty when he received information about the accident from the Eastern Control Room. On reaching the spot, police found a man lying injured near the roadside footpath with severe bleeding from his head. A Suzuki Access scooter bearing registration number MH03 FA 8466 was found lying nearby.

Rider Declared Dead At Rajawadi Hospital

The injured rider was immediately shifted to Rajawadi Hospital in a police vehicle. However, doctors declared him dead at around 10.15 pm before admission.

During the investigation, police questioned Savio Daryl Seris, 26, who had informed them about the accident. He reportedly told police that the rider was travelling at high speed without wearing a helmet and was attempting to overtake a WagonR car from the left when he lost control of the scooter. The two-wheeler allegedly scraped against the edge of the footpath, causing the rider to fall heavily and sustain fatal injuries.

Police subsequently contacted the deceased's family. His brother, Sahil Ganpat Shelar, 20, arrived at Rajawadi Hospital and identified him. He informed police that the accident-involved scooter belonged to him and alleged that Sunny had taken the vehicle without informing him. He also stated that his brother did not possess a valid driving licence.

According to the police investigation, the accident took place at around 9.15 pm on October 7. Sunny allegedly rode the scooter without a valid driving licence and without his brother's knowledge. Police have alleged that his rash and negligent driving endangered his own life as well as that of other road users, ultimately resulting in the fatal accident.

Based on the complaint lodged by PSI Jadhav, Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have registered an offence under relevant sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is in progress.

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