20-Year-Old Woman Jumps Into Vashi Creek From Moving Mumbai Local Train After Boyfriend Blocks Her On Phone, Fishermen Rescue Her

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Chembur Woman Jumps Into Vashi Creek From Moving Local Train, Fishermen Rescue Her In Time

Navi Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping into Vashi Creek from a moving local train on Tuesday morning but survived after fishermen in the area quickly rescued her.

The incident took place around 8.30 am when the woman, a resident of Chembur, was travelling on a local train on the Mumbai Harbour Line. As the train was crossing the Vashi Creek bridge, she reportedly jumped into the water through the open train door.

Blocked Number Triggers Suicide Attempt at Vashi Bridge



A dramatic rescue unfolded in Navi Mumbai after a young woman jumped into Vashi Creek following emotional distress. Alert local fishermen sprang into action and pulled her… pic.twitter.com/4A1ZHN7wEE — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) March 10, 2026

Backpack Helped Her Stay Afloat

According to Lokmattimes, the woman had a backpack hanging from her shoulder when she jumped. Air became trapped inside the bag, which helped her remain afloat in the water instead of sinking immediately.

The fall was noticed by fishermen from Vashi village who were present in the creek at the time. Realising that someone had fallen into the water, they quickly moved their boat towards the spot.

Mahesh Sutar, one of the fishermen in the group, along with his colleagues, reached the woman and managed to pull her out of the water. Their swift action helped prevent what could have turned into a tragic incident.

Fishermen’s Quick Response Saves Life

The rescued woman was brought safely to shore. Her condition is currently reported to be stable. The quick response and presence of mind shown by the fishermen played a crucial role in saving her life.

The incident has drawn attention to the role of local fishermen who often become first responders in emergencies that occur near the creek.

Police Begin Inquiry

Officials from Vashi Police Station have taken note of the case and have started an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are also ensuring that the woman receives medical care and counselling following the traumatic episode.

During preliminary questioning, the woman reportedly told police that she had been under severe emotional stress after her boyfriend blocked her on the phone and on social media without explanation. Investigators are now trying to understand the full sequence of events that led to the incident.

Police said further inquiry is underway and they are speaking to the woman and other individuals to gather more details about the matter.

