Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Caretaker Arrested For Stealing Jewellery Worth ₹34 Lakh In Khar, Displaying It On WhatsApp Profile

20-year-old caretaker Mahima Nishad arrested for stealing ₹34 lakh worth of jewellery from her employer in Khar, later displaying it on WhatsApp profile | Representative Image/ File

Mumbai: The Khar police arrested a 20-year-old caretaker on Saturday for allegedly stealing jewellery valued at Rs 34 lakh from her employer and displaying it in her WhatsApp profile picture. The accused has been identified as Mahima Nishad.

According to the police, a 57-year-old businesswoman from Khar West approached the police after recognising her stolen jewellery in Nishad’s profile picture. Nishad had been employed to care for the complainant’s elderly parents, which gave her access to their locker and cupboards. The stolen items belonged to the complainant’s elderly mother.

The theft was discovered on November 1, during the Laxmi Puja celebrations, when the complainant noticed that gold and silver ornaments, as well as Rs 5,000 in cash, were missing from the locker.

The complainant, who lives with her brother, has elderly parents residing nearby who require constant care and are assisted by five domestic staff. Nishad, originally from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, started working as a caretaker for the complainant’s mother in April.

The complainant initially delayed reporting the incident due to her parents’ distress and her work commitments. However, on November 8, she noticed Nishad’s WhatsApp profile picture, which showed her wearing jewellery identical to her mother’s missing items, including a gold chain and ring. Nishad continued working, apparently unaware that a complaint had been filed against her.

During police questioning, Nishad admitted to the theft and explained how she used her access to the locker to steal the valuables.