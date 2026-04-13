Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Booked By Gamdevi Police For Rash Driving Near Breach Candy Hospital | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Gamdevi Police have registered a case against a 20-year-old youth for allegedly driving a car in a rash and negligent manner, endangering lives near Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai.

According to police officials, the FIR has been registered under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The complainant, Omkar Rakesh Shirke (29), a resident of Tardeo, stated that the incident took place on March 28, at around 11:15 am, near Breach Candy Hospital on B.D. Road.

As per the complaint, Shirke was heading towards his residence when a speeding car (DD 01 C 6302) passed dangerously close to him. He later spotted the same vehicle parked near the Mahalaxmi Temple premises and questioned the driver about his reckless driving.

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However, the accused allegedly gave evasive answers and left the spot. Based on the complainant’s statement, police identified the driver as Shanay Phalgun Gajar (20), a resident of Pedder Road.

Police have issued a notice to the accused under Section 35(3) of the BNSS. A case has been registered for rash and negligent driving, as the accused allegedly drove the vehicle in a manner that posed a serious threat to his own life and that of others. Further investigation is underway.

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