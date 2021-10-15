Mumbai: 20-year-old arrested for robbing online delivery boy

Thane: The Kasarvadavli police have arrested a 20-year-old man for robbing the bag of a delivery boy from an online shopping app. The police have also seized a motorcycle robbed from Mumbai.

The police said the complainant works with future travels and logistics private limited. The victim works as a delivery boy with the amazon company. The incident took place on October 9, 2021, at 9:20 am, the victim had 62 electronics and other gadgets were to be delivered.

"He went to deliver one of the parcels at Delight society gate, Anand Nagar, Ghodbunder Road, Thane. While the bag loaded with parcel was kept on the motorcycle. The bag containing 62 items including electronic items, home appliances, and clothing was robbed by the accused. A total of Rs 52,000 items were robbed from the bag," said a police officer from the Kasarvadavli police station.

However, the delivery boy Akhtar Pathan had registered a case under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian penal code.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Karan Gada 20, a resident of Dombivli. "We have seized deliver item worth Rs 30,218 and a robbed an Activa of Rs 20,000. A total of 52,294 items have been seized. Gada has around seven cases against him across Mumbai and Thane. The Activa was robbed from Pydhonie police station in Mumbai," said a police officer from Kasarvadavli police station.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 09:15 PM IST