Mumbai: 20 MNS Activists Including Chief Sandeep Rane Booked Under Media Protection Act For Threatening Newspaper Editor In Bhayandar

Mumbai: More than three months after they threatened the editor of a local weekly newspaper and news portal and tried to ransack his office, more than 20 activists of the local Maharashtra Nav-Nirman Sena (MNS) including the city chief-Sandeep Rane have been finally booked by the Bhayandar police under the relevant sections of the IPC and the stringent Maharashtra Media Persons and Media Institutions (Prevention of Violence and damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2017.

The incident dates back to 15, February, when the complainant- Shashi Sharma while reporting the incident of firing that took place at a cake shop in Kashimira on his news channel inadvertently mentioned Shivaji instead of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Junction as the nearby landmark.

Terming it as an insult to the most revered and great Maratha warrior, the irate MNS workers and office bearers who were allegedly instigated by Rane not only issued threats to the editor, but also gathered in large numbers in an apparent bid to ransack his office in Bhayandar.

However, the timely arrival of the police ensured that no untoward incident took place. “Despite tendering an apology on the web-portal for the unintentional mistake, these people did not relent and continued issuing threats and targeting me on social media platforms. They even circulated my personal photos tagged with abuses.” said Sharma.

After an ACP-level probe, an offence was registered at the Bhayandar police station on Friday. However, none of the accused were arrested, till reports last came in.