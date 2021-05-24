Mumbai: 20 km trial run to begin anytime soon on Metro 2A and 7

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has achieved a significant milestone in the overhead cable work of metro line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) work. On Monday, it informed that the chief electrical inspector of the government of India (CEIG) did inspection via video call of Over Head Equipment (OHE) line of Metro line 2A successfully for the section from Dahisar to Kamraj Nagar.

Due to the prevailing pandemic situation and travel restrictions, the MMRDA shared updates to the inspection officer using digital platform so the proposed plan of metro trial run could be achieved. Now the charging OHE on this metro line 2A for the said stretch will be done on Tuesday. Thereafter, the proposed 20km trial run (Aarey to Kamraj Nagar) will begin.