Mumbai: 20 km trial run to begin anytime soon on Metro 2A and 7

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has achieved a significant milestone in the overhead cable work of metro line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) work. On Monday, it informed that the chief electrical inspector of the government of India (CEIG) did inspection via video call of Over Head Equipment (OHE) line of Metro line 2A successfully for the section from Dahisar to Kamraj Nagar.
Due to the prevailing pandemic situation and travel restrictions, the MMRDA shared updates to the inspection officer using digital platform so the proposed plan of metro trial run could be achieved. Now the charging OHE on this metro line 2A for the said stretch will be done on Tuesday. Thereafter, the proposed 20km trial run (Aarey to Kamraj Nagar) will begin.
While the OHE line charging on Metro Line 7 (Aarey to Dahisar) has been done successfully after getting the required approval from CEIG.
According to the MMRDA, inspection of OHE by the CEIG is a prerequisite statutory requirement before the OHE is charged on 25kV 50Hz AC Supply. It is essential to commence the metro trial runs.
Interestingly, despite covid-19 related challenges MMRDA has successfully managed to complete the work on the 20km stretch. In initial phase it will carry out trial run between Aarey and Kamraj Nagar on Metro 2A and 7 and later as work of remaining part is completed the distance of trial runs will be expanded.
