Mumbai: 20-km stretch of Metro ready for public; commercial operations to begin soon

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday conducted a trial run for the first Make in India Metro rake between Aarey and Kurar stations along the Metro Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East).

Urban development minister Eknath Shinde and minister Aditya Thackeray accompanied media persons for the joyride.

The metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, SVR Srinivas said the 20-km-long stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi on Metro Line 7 and Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) will be thrown open to the public after the MMRDA obtains a certification from the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS).

MMRDA authorities are hoping that CRS officials would finish the inspection soon so that by end of March, all required certifications are in place to begin commercial operations on this stretch.

"We are ready and can open this particular stretch at any give date once the certifications are obtained," Srinivas said. All 18 stations on this (Phase 1) 20-km-long stretch are ready and some minor works remain, but we can go ahead with starting commercial operations,” the MMRDA commissioner said. Regarding when the entire corridor will be opened to the public, Srinivas replied, "After starting Phase 1, three to four months will be required to open the entire corridor.

The Metro Line 2A and 7 services will begin this year.” The Make in India metro rake comprising 6 coaches can accommodate nearly 2,300 passengers at a time.

According to the MMRDA, it has proposed 200 daily trips, indicating that 4.5 lakh passengers will benefit from these two metro lines, once operational.

A dedicated coach has also been reserved for women commuters in every metro rake. Manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) at the Bengaluru facility, this indigenously-designed rake has a stainless steel body, is equipped with CCTV surveillance and also has a facility for carrying passengers' bicycles in the coaches.

50K-litre underground water tank outside every station: The MMRDA has a fire safety provision. It has built a 50,000 litre underground water tank at every metro station on Metro Lines 2A and 7. MMRDA commissioner Srinivas informed that these tanks will provide water to fire rescue teams in case of any major mishap.

"The water can be pumped in immediately and rescue operations can begin within a matter of seconds, saving life and property. Besides, we have other plans like beautification of pathways below Metro stations, a space for bus stands, a cycle stand, etc. Last-mile connectivity has also been taken care of,” Srinivas said

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:49 AM IST