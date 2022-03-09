Mumbai: 20 cases registered for rash driving, 162 for wrong side driving on Wednesday

On day 3 of the action taken by Mumbai Police against wrong side driving, the police have registered 20 cases of rash driving against motorists and penalised 162 vehicles for the wrong side driving on Wednesday. In the earlier two days, the police had registered 107 FIRs and booked over 14,000 motorists for other violat8js like not wearing a helmet, seatbelt and swinging without a permit.

This is a crackdown initiated after the newly appointed Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey informed in a Facebook Live that motorists engaging in violations will be facing serious action and not just fines.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:57 PM IST