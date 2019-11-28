Mumbai: 2 youths die in hit-&-run

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, two youths were killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Western Express Highway (WEH), near Samta Nagar, Kandivli (E), on Tuesday night.

The police said the duo, Sagar Patel, 24, and Anil Waghela, 29, were going to Malad on a borrowed scooter when they were hit by an unknown heavy vehicle around 10.30 pm, whose driver fled the spot.

The accident was serious and the duo died on the spot. Samta Nagar Police have booked an unidentified driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.

The police said Patel and Waghela were close friends and both resided in a chawl on Carter Road No. 3 in Borivli (E). On Tuesday, they were headed to Malad on a scooter, with Patel in the front and Waghela riding pillion.

Around 10.30pm, they were approaching the Mahindra Bridge on the southbound side of the WEH, near a public toilet, when an unidentified heavy vehicle rammed into their scooter and crushed them to death. The driver, unidentified, immediately fled the spot.

The Samta Nagar Police were informed about the accident around 11 pm and they reached the spot within 30 minutes. Pramod Nimbalkar, the investigating officer said, "Anil and Sagar's bodies were completely mangled. The duo was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, where they were declared brought dead."

A relative said, Patel was to join a food aggregator company as a delivery boy from Wednesday.

Samta Nagar Police have booked the unknown driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence (section 304A), rash driving (section 279). Meanwhile, they are scrutinising CCTV camera footage from the site to identify the driver.