Mumbai: 2 Russian YouTubers, held for stunt bid on high-rise, granted bail

The duo had reached the 58th floor of the Tardeo building and the plan was to come down some other way, which was the actual stunt | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: After much ado, two Russian YouTubers were arrested moments before they were about to perform dangerous stunts at the 60-storey Imperial Twin Tower Complex in Tardeo.

The duo – Roman Proshin, 33, and Maksim Shcherbakov, 25 – was later granted bail by the court on a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

The incident took place on Monday when the security guards of the high-rise spotted both of them moving suspiciously in the building. Immediately, they alerted the police and the cops rushed to the spot.

After two-and-a-half hours of dramatic events, the cops succeeded in pinning down the duo. A case has been registered against them.

A guard at the CCTV control room saw them going on the building's top through stairs, he tried to stop them but his efforts went in vain, said the police official.

During the interrogation, they revealed that they had reached the 58th floor. The plan was to come down some other way, which was the actual stunt, and record a video of the same and upload it on YouTube. The police have even informed the Russian consulate about their life-threatening bid.