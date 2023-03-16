Mumbai: 2 residents of same building in Kandivali die by suicide in 24 hours | Representative Image

Trigger warning: Mention of suicide

Mumbai: Two persons, including an 18-year-old boy and a 56-year-old woman, committed suicide in as many incidents separated by a few hours in a building located in suburban Kandivali, police said on Wednesday.

The woman hanged herself in her flat on Tuesday as she was upset that her daughter couldn't become a mother, an official said.

In another incident, an 18-year-old boy jumped from the building on Wednesday morning after his father shouted at him for not studying. His body was spotted by watchmen of the building and society members.

Police have registered cases of accidental death and further investigation is on, an official added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

