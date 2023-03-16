 Mumbai: 2 residents of same building in Kandivali die by suicide in 24 hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2 residents of same building in Kandivali die by suicide in 24 hours

Mumbai: 2 residents of same building in Kandivali die by suicide in 24 hours

Police have registered cases of accidental death and further investigation is on, an official added.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 08:13 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 2 residents of same building in Kandivali die by suicide in 24 hours | Representative Image

Trigger warning: Mention of suicide

Mumbai: Two persons, including an 18-year-old boy and a 56-year-old woman, committed suicide in as many incidents separated by a few hours in a building located in suburban Kandivali, police said on Wednesday.

The woman hanged herself in her flat on Tuesday as she was upset that her daughter couldn't become a mother, an official said.

Read Also
Pune: Couple, eight-year-old son found dead, murder-suicide suspected
article-image

In another incident, an 18-year-old boy jumped from the building on Wednesday morning after his father shouted at him for not studying. His body was spotted by watchmen of the building and society members.

Police have registered cases of accidental death and further investigation is on, an official added.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 residents of same building in Kandivali die by suicide in 24 hours

Mumbai: 2 residents of same building in Kandivali die by suicide in 24 hours

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man loses nearly ₹2 lakh in FASTag recharge online fraud

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Man loses nearly ₹2 lakh in FASTag recharge online fraud

FPJ Exclusive: CBI on trail of IRS officers over extortion racket at Mumbai airport

FPJ Exclusive: CBI on trail of IRS officers over extortion racket at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: Council points out discrepancy in sanitary napkins machine procurement

Mumbai: Council points out discrepancy in sanitary napkins machine procurement

Bombay HC continues stay on proceedings of the Mahalaxmi R Race course lease before MSHRC

Bombay HC continues stay on proceedings of the Mahalaxmi R Race course lease before MSHRC