Mumbai: 2 men smoke marijuana in Kasara-bound local; Police responds after video goes viral

Mumbai: In a shocking video that has emerged on the internet, two men were seen rolling marijuana joints in a local travelling towards Kasara late night on Saturday.

@Central_Railway @RPFCR is this allowed in train.they are having maruajana in luggage compartment kasara fast 11.05 PM from dadar now train reaching kurla.they have light up cigrette of it pic.twitter.com/78Gq9ulPfC — meamollad (@meamollad) February 25, 2023

In the video posted on Twitter by a user, two men can be seen seated in the luggage compartment of the local. One of them can be seen brushing his fingers through some amount of marijuana held in a paper in his hands while the other one has a cigarette in his hand.

The user mentioned in his post that the Kasara-bound train was reaching Kurla when he captured the video and urged the railway and police officials to take swift action on his request.

The user, Meamollad tagged Central Railway, RPF, and also Mumbai Police and captioned his Twitter post as, "@Central_Railway @RPFCR is this allowed in train.they are having maruajana in luggage compartment kasara fast 11.05 PM from dadar now train reaching kurla.they have light up cigrette of it."

"@MumbaiPolice please take action if possible this lead to increase crime in trains," he added.

The Mumbai Police then swiftly responded to his post by tagging the GRP Mumbai handle to look after the grievance. "@grpmumbai request you to address the grievance," read the tweet by Mumbai Police.

Incidents of unruly behaviour and offensive practices have seen a rise in recent times. However both the railways and the police officials are jointly working on bringing such practices under their complete control in order to provide safe and sound travel experience to all the passengers.

