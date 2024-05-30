Mumbai: 2 Killed After Slab Of Residential Building Collapses In Vikhroli; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Two senior citizens died after a part of slab of a three -storey building collapsed in Kannamwar Nagar No.1 in Vikhroli (East) on Thursday evening. The building of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) was in dilapidated condition and was soon to undergo redevelopment, said sources.

The incident took place in building no. 4, Gurukripa co-op. Housing society in Kannamwar Nagar no. 1, around 6.50 pm on Thursday. As per information received from civic officials, "The building was partially occupied as several residents shifted elsewhere since the structure was dilapidated. Only a few residents resided in the building during the incident."

As per a local resident, "The slab collapsed when a resident of the 3rd floor was opening the door of his house in the evening." Two residents identified as Sharad Mhaslekar (75) and Suresh Madhalkar (78) were seriously injured in the incident. The fire brigade, police and ward officials immediately rushed to the spot. The two injured were taken to nearby Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital. However, they were declared brought dead by the doctor.

This building was to be redeveloped under cluster scheme along with other 14 buildings in the area. There were 32 rooms in the building out of which 20 were empty, while only 12 residents were still residing in the building. These residents were also going to vacate their houses as the building was to be demolished for redevelopment, as per sources.