Mumbai: 2 Indian Coast Guard Employees Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody For Raping Their Colleague’s Minor Daughter In Powai | FPJ

Mumbai: Days after two employees of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) were arrested for allegedly raping their colleague’s 15-year-old daughter in Powai, the accused were sent to judicial custody on Tuesday for 14 days.

On October 17, last year, the victim, a class 10th student, was returning from her coaching class home. Her mother, younger siblings, and brothers had gone to attend a function, while her father was on night duty.

The 30-year-old accused, residing in the same housing premises, reportedly knocked on her door and claimed that his wife had requested her assistance for some work.

The girl followed him to their flat. However, upon entering, the other accused, who was already present, gagged her and forcibly took her to the bedroom, where they allegedly raped her one by one. The accused threatened the girl, warning her of dire consequences if she disclosed the assault to anyone.

The 30-year-old accused also repeatedly harassed her whenever she was alone at home, Unable to cope with the trauma, the girl slipped into depression and required medical attention. It wasn’t until December 2023, more than two months after the assault, that she confided in her mother about the ordeal.