Mumbai: 2 held for pelting stones at police van in Deonar

Mumbai: Deonar Police have arrested two persons for allegedly attacking police on Wednesday. The two accused, along with their minor friend, pelted stones on cops, shattering the windowpane of the van in which they were seated.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when a police team arrived at Tata Nagar in Deonar, on receiving a complaint that a huge crowd had gathered near the area.

When the crowd was asked to disperse, the accused, identified as Irshad Khan, 18, and Farhan Shaikh, along with a minor, pelted stones at the police van, breaking its window. Following the incident, the two youths were taken into custody and arrested under the various sections of the IPC and under sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and for violating COVID-9 guidelines.