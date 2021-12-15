Mumbai: 2 held for motorcycle theft, police recovers 9 motorcycles worth 4.55 lakhs

The Tilak Nagar police in Mumbai have arrested two motorcycle thieves and recovered around nine motorcycles worth Rs 4.55 lakhs. The police said the accused used to steal the motorcycle for a joyride.

The police said they arrested two accused were identified as Jitesh Suresh Kalukhe (25), and Arun Matang (24), both residents of Ghatkopar. Both the accused used to do catering jobs on a part-time basis.

The police team had recovered nine motorcycles worth Rs 4.55 lakhs. The nine motorcycles include five cases in Tilak Nagar, one in Nehru Nagar and Powai and two unknown vehicles. Cases at different police stations were registered against them under section 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

Sunil Kale, senior police inspector, Tilak Nagar police station confirmed the arrest and said both are in police custody. "They used to cut the wires of the motorcycle to get it started directly. With the help of CCTV footage, the two were traced and arrested," added Kale.

Being into catering jobs, they used to get late at night after work. "With no option to reach home late at night, they cut the wires and started the motorcycle directly. They used to get home on the motorcycle and leave it in some random area.

However, to reach home or at some random place, they claim to have committed many such thefts. We have recovered nine motorcycles and are further investigating to check if they have any record," said a police officer.

