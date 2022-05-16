Mumbai: 2 held by Crime Intelligence Unit with Rs 5 lakh fake Indian currency notes

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two persons allegedly involved in the printing and distribution of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racket.

The arrested duo has been identified as Mohammad Arshad Mohammad Siddiqui (42), a native of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Lavesh Sitaram Tambe (41), resident of Kalwa in Thane.

According to the CIU sources, specific information was received by them that a person would be arriving near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Railway Terminus to deliver a consignment of FICN.

Acting on the said tip-off, a police team laid a trap at the said spot and caught Siddiqui who had come to deliver FICN to Tambe. Tambe too was apprehended from the spot.

The police have seized 255 notes of Rs 2000 denomination from the accused persons. "Preliminary enquiry with the accused persons have revealed that Siddiqui would prepare FICN at home using a printer. We have seized the printer," said a police officer.

He added, "The seized notes are not of higher quality. We suspect that the accused person wanted to circulate the fake notes in the local market. We have also seized mobile phones of the accused to ascertain if more people were associated with them. We are also probing since when they have been involved in the FICN racket."

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 07:51 PM IST