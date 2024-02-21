Mumbai: 2 Govt Officials Among 3 Booked By Anti-Corruption Bureau In Graft Case

Representational image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have registered a case of seeking illegal gratification against two officials of the Department of Registration and Stamps and a private person, the officials informed on Wednesday.

Those booked by the ACB have been identified as Joint Sub-Registrar Sanjay Ghodajkar, senior clerk Deepa Gujare and Siddhesh More, private person.

The Complainant's Side

According to the ACB, the complainant in this case works in a private advisory firm. The said firm deals with registration of deeds, transfer, registration of rights and other types of deeds. On 15/02/2024, the complainant had registered a deed at the Sub-Registrar office, Kurla 4, Nahur, under the power of attorney received by him.

It has been alleged in the complaint that in order to do the scanning of the said deed and in order to give the original copy of the deed, Ghodajkar and Gujare had demanded Rs 25000 and Rs 5000 respectively. Since the complainant did not want to pay bribe to the public servants, he appeared before the ACB and filed a written complaint on Tuesday, officials said.

During the verification action taken on Tuesday, in pursuance of the complaint received, the accused public servants were found to have demanded bribe. The ACB officials claimed that though Ghodajkar had accepted Rs 24000 bribe from the complainant, they could not find the bribe money from his possession and alleged that Ghodajkar and More had disposed of the bribe money somewhere with the purpose of destroying the evidence.

Case Filed In The Matter

A case has been registered against the accused persons under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.