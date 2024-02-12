Mumbai: 2 Former Corporators Quit Congress, Join BJP In Presence Of Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: In a notable shift in Maharashtra's political dynamics, two erstwhile corporators from the Congress have pledged their allegiance to the BJP in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This strategic move underscores the BJP's ongoing efforts to consolidate its position and broaden its base in the state.

Jagdish Kutty Amin, elected as a corporator from Congress for two terms from Ward No 82 and district president of North Central District, alongside Rajendra Narwankar, a former corporator hailing from Ward No 216, have formally joined the BJP ranks. Both individuals, seasoned with experience garnered from two terms as Congress corporators, cited their resonance with the BJP's vision and their assessment of the prevailing political landscape as compelling factors behind their decision.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked during the event, “Many commendable leaders within the Congress are actively engaging with the BJP. Over the years, the trajectory of the Congress party has stifled leaders who maintain close ties with the populace. This trend is not confined to Maharashtra alone but resonates across the nation. People-centric leaders find a natural home in the BJP. Consequently, it is widely anticipated that several prominent figures will make the transition to our party.”

Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress:

This development unfolds against the backdrop of speculations swirling around the potential defection of Ashok Chavan, a towering figure in Maharashtra's political arena and former chief minister, who tendered his resignation from the Congress today. With rumors rife about his imminent induction into the BJP fold, Chavan's departure marks yet another setback for the Congress, already reeling from recent resignations of key figures like Milind Deora and Baba Siddique, who have crossed over to align with the ruling dispensation.

Chavan's departure, coupled with the ingress of the two former Congress corporators into the BJP, underscores a broader trend of realignment within Maharashtra's political landscape, as parties jostle for supremacy ahead of crucial electoral contests.