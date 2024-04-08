Mumbai: 2 Fake Cops Held For Robbery Attempt In Kandivali | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Kandivali police arrested two people for allegedly impersonating police personnel and attempting to rob a professor. The accused were identified as Manoj Gupta, 60, and Mulayala Yadav, 27.

The complainant Sarang Fadanis, 44, a lecturer at Mittal College, Mala West, was returning from college on April 6. Upon arrival at Kandivali station at 5.15pm, an unidentified man approached him and claimed to be a police personnel.

He alleged that Fadanis was involved in a murder case seen on CCTV footage and demanded he accompany him. Fadanis grew suspicious and refused.

Another accused then joined and forcefully took Fadanis into an autorickshaw headed towards Borivali. During the journey, the duo demanded Rs50,000 to remove his name from the ‘murder case’.

Upon reaching Poiser Depo, a real cop stopped the autorickshaw and inquired about their journey. Fadanis recounted the ordeal and he was rescued. The accused were taken to police custody subsequently and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

A police officer mentioned that Manoj Gupta is a 60-year-old with several past cases filed against him. Both, residents of Vasai, are unemployed and involved in criminal activities.