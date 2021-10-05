e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:06 AM IST

Mumbai: 2 drown in sea near Priyadarshini Park

PTI
Mumbai: 2 drown in sea near Priyadarshini Park | PTI

Mumbai: 2 drown in sea near Priyadarshini Park | PTI

Advertisement

Two persons drowned after they went for a swim in the Arabian Sea in south Mumbai, a civic official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Priyadarshini Park on Monday evening when the two victims along with six other people, all from Agripada area here, ventured into the sea waters.

Out of the eight people, six returned safely while the other two went missing, the official said.

The city fire brigade and other agencies later launched a search and rescue operation.

The bodies of the two victims were found on shore near the park around 6.30 am on Tuesday, the official said.

Malabar Hill police station's senior inspector Suryakant Bangar said the bodies were sent to the state-run J J Hospital for postmortem.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Dumper driver held for running over a 23-yr-old

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:06 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal