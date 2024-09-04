Mumbai: 2 DMI Officials Under CBI Scrutiny For Allegedly Demanding ₹1 Lakh Bribe For AGMARK Licence

CBI | Representational image

Mumbai: The CBI has opened a probe against two officials from the Directorate of Marketing and Inspection (DMI) for allegedly demanding a bribe from a person for issuing AGMARK licence, agency sources said on Tuesday.

About Directorate Of Marketing And Inspection

The DMI is an attached office of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. It was set up to implement agricultural marketing policies and programmes for the integrated development of marketing of agricultural and other allied produce.

About The Case

According to the CBI, a complaint was received on August 30 from a resident of Thane against Vishal Talwadkar, senior marketing officer, and Guljar Sonawane, marketing officer for allegedly demanding Rs1 lakh for issuing AGMARK licence.

“The allegations were discretely verified, which revealed that Talwadkar, after negotiation, had agreed to accept a bribe of Rs1 lakh from the complainant. This establishes the demand by Talwadkar and the agreement between Vishal Talwadkar and Sonawane for demanding and accepting the undue advantage,” a CBI official said.