 Mumbai: 2 DMI Officials Under CBI Scrutiny For Allegedly Demanding ₹1 Lakh Bribe For AGMARK Licence
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2 DMI Officials Under CBI Scrutiny For Allegedly Demanding ₹1 Lakh Bribe For AGMARK Licence

Mumbai: 2 DMI Officials Under CBI Scrutiny For Allegedly Demanding ₹1 Lakh Bribe For AGMARK Licence

The Directorate of Marketing and Inspection is an attached office of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. It was set up to implement agricultural marketing policies and programmes for the integrated development of marketing of agricultural and other allied produce.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
CBI | Representational image

Mumbai: The CBI has opened a probe against two officials from the Directorate of Marketing and Inspection (DMI) for allegedly demanding a bribe from a person for issuing AGMARK licence, agency sources said on Tuesday.

About Directorate Of Marketing And Inspection

The DMI is an attached office of the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. It was set up to implement agricultural marketing policies and programmes for the integrated development of marketing of agricultural and other allied produce.

Read Also
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 3 Family Members For Alleged Diamond Fraud Worth ₹22.5 Lakh
article-image

About The Case

FPJ Shorts
'Tax Terrorism Is Hurting India': Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Criticises Modi Government Over Taxes On University Grants
'Tax Terrorism Is Hurting India': Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai Criticises Modi Government Over Taxes On University Grants
Foodie Influencer Tries Noodles With Scoop Of Ice Cream In Viral Video, Gives 'Super' Rating To Bizarre Recipe
Foodie Influencer Tries Noodles With Scoop Of Ice Cream In Viral Video, Gives 'Super' Rating To Bizarre Recipe
AIBE 19 Exam 2024 Registration Process Begins; Check Full Schedule Here
AIBE 19 Exam 2024 Registration Process Begins; Check Full Schedule Here
Olympic Champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh Donates ₹20 Lakhs To Ukrainian Animal Rights Activists
Olympic Champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh Donates ₹20 Lakhs To Ukrainian Animal Rights Activists

According to the CBI, a complaint was received on August 30 from a resident of Thane against Vishal Talwadkar, senior marketing officer, and Guljar Sonawane, marketing officer for allegedly demanding Rs1 lakh for issuing AGMARK licence.

“The allegations were discretely verified, which revealed that Talwadkar, after negotiation, had agreed to accept a bribe of Rs1 lakh from the complainant. This establishes the demand by Talwadkar and the agreement between Vishal Talwadkar and Sonawane for demanding and accepting the undue advantage,” a CBI official said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: BJP Faces Setback After Samarjitsingh Ghatge Joins Sharad Pawar's NCP Ahead Of State...

Maharashtra: BJP Faces Setback After Samarjitsingh Ghatge Joins Sharad Pawar's NCP Ahead Of State...

Maharashtra: Scammers Dupe 65-Year-Old Jalna Man Of ₹53 Lakh In Bogus Stock Market Scheme

Maharashtra: Scammers Dupe 65-Year-Old Jalna Man Of ₹53 Lakh In Bogus Stock Market Scheme

Mumbai: 2 DMI Officials Under CBI Scrutiny For Allegedly Demanding ₹1 Lakh Bribe For AGMARK...

Mumbai: 2 DMI Officials Under CBI Scrutiny For Allegedly Demanding ₹1 Lakh Bribe For AGMARK...

Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Student Charged With Attempted Murder 2 Years After Allegedly Pushing Girlfriend...

Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Student Charged With Attempted Murder 2 Years After Allegedly Pushing Girlfriend...

Maharashtra: MSRTC Strike Forces Closure Of 63 Depots, Ganesh Devotees' Travel Plans In Jeopardy

Maharashtra: MSRTC Strike Forces Closure Of 63 Depots, Ganesh Devotees' Travel Plans In Jeopardy