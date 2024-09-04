Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 3 Family Members For Alleged Diamond Fraud Worth ₹22.5 Lakh | Representational Image

Mumbai: The BKC police have registered an FIR against three family members for allegedly cheating a diamond dealer. The accused Rekha Mehta, her husband Parijat Mehta, and their son Kartik Mehta allegedly took diamonds worth Rs.22.50 lakhs from the dealer, promising to sell them at a good price. However, they embezzled the diamonds and failed to pay the dealer. As a result, the dealer filed a complaint against the trio, leading the police to register an FIR against them on September 2.

According to the FIR, the complainant, 49-year-old Alpesh Zaveri, resides in Byculla East and operates 'Aman Gems,' a diamond company in BKC, Bandra East. The accused, Rekha Mehta, is a diamond broker whom Zaveri has known since June 2023. She, along with her husband and son, visited Zaveri's company twice. The trio informed Zaveri that they had customers interested in purchasing diamonds and assured him that they could sell them at a good price.

In September 2023, Kartik Mehta took 2.02-carat diamonds worth Rs.1.41 lakhs, which Zaveri sent to him via courier. Kartik signed the receipt and assured Zaveri that he would send the money within a week, but he did not make the payment.

In November 2023, the Mehta couple visited Zaveri's company again and took 9.17-carat diamonds worth Rs.18.83 lakhs. The following month, they visited the company again and took 3.32-carat diamonds worth Rs.2.25 lakhs. Zaveri issued receipts for these transactions, and the Mehtas assured him that they would pay within a week, but they never paid any money. Whenever Zaveri inquired about the payment or asked for the return of the diamonds, the accused evaded his questions. Eventually, they blocked Zaveri's number, preventing him from contacting them.

Frustrated, Zaveri filed a complaint against the Mehta family, leading the police to register a case under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code.