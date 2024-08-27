 Mumbai: 2 Dead, 1 Grievously Injured As MHADA Building's Wall Falls In Fanaswadi At Charni Road
According to information received from BMC's Disaster management Cell, a compound wall approximately 5-7 ft high and 30 ft long from the Gandhi building on Dadisheth Agyari Lane in second Fanaswadi collapsed onto the adjacent house gully at 2:30 pm on Monday.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:40 AM IST
article-image
The MHADA building wall collapse at Charni road | FPJ

Two labourers died while one was injured after a compound wall of MHADA's building collapsed on house gully in Fanaswadi at Charni road East on Monday. According to locals, laborers hired by a private contractor working on a nearby construction site were cleaning house gullies when a compound wall unexpectedly collapsed.

"The building, owned by MHADA, had a part of its three storeys collapse 10 years ago. Following which, MHADA demolished the upper two floors, but six families continue to reside on the ground floor," said former corporator Rita Makwana.

The MHADA building wall collapse at Charni road | FPJ

The MHADA building wall collapse at Charni road | FPJ

During the incident, three laborers were cleaning the gully to address waterlogging. "A private contractor engaged by the nearby redevelopment site had hired these labourers. It was unfortunate that the old wall collapsed and they got trapped in it," said a civic official. The team of Mumbai fire brigade immediately started the rescue operation and removed three labourers trapped under the debris. As a precautionary measure area was cordon off by the fire brigade.

The deceased were identified as Nishad (30) and Ramchandra Sahani (30). Sanny Kanojiya (19) was taken to GT Hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable, according to BMC officials. 

